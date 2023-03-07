The Big Community Challenge takes place in June and is organised by employee-volunteering charity York Cares.

York Cares manager Holly Hennell says many organisations support the month-long challenge and this year’s plans to be its most ambitious ever, featuring extra days.

Holly explained: “We have identified wetland areas in the North, East, South and West of the city, linking to the city’s river heritage. The volunteering activities organised in these areas aim to preserve and improve biodiversity in the city. They include creating bog gardens, ponds and wildflower areas, planting reeds and improving riverbanks. All areas selected for this year’s Big Community Challenge are in close proximity to freshwater habitats and tasks will focus on preserving and improving these vital habitats for conservation.”

Companies who give their staff time off for the challenge include Aviva, BAM Nuttall, Benenden Health, boxxe, Johnson’s of Whixley, Joseph Rowntree Foundation, Nestle, Portakabin, Torsion Construction, and The Partners Group, some of whom also provide materials, equipment, advice and skilled labour.

York Cares appeals for Big Community Challenge support

Ellie Stead, CEO at St Nicks said: “These volunteering activities provide a variety of opportunities for people to truly get engaged in making a difference to their local area and natural habitats. The restoration and management of the river and wetland areas in York is vital to ensure the ongoing enhancement and connectivity of these habitats and to increase biodiversity within our city. For anyone who volunteers and enjoys the experience, there are plenty of ongoing volunteering programmes we can provide to allow them to continue to learn and enjoy giving something back to nature and the city of York!”

The areas of the city that will be transformed include Hull Road Park, University of York Campus East, New Walk, Rowntree Park, Chapman’s Pond, Westfield Marsh, Rawcliffe Lake and Meadows, River Foss and Foss Walk.

The project supports York’s local biodiversity action plan and follows on from last year’s challenge which created several green corridors to enable nature to thrive in the city.

Cllr Darryl Smalley, Executive Member for Culture, Leisure and Communities at City of York Council, said: “ The challenge will support York’s ecological network by allowing nature to thrive in our open spaces, wetlands, riverbanks and ponds. I’m grateful to the many volunteers, council staff and city partners who are working together on this inspired project.”

Charlie Jeffery, Vice-Chancellor at the University of York, added: “We’re really looking forward to getting as many staff and students involved in this fantastic project, as well as bringing in our own expertise on how we preserve and improve biodiversity.”

To get involved with York Cares and the Big Community Challenge visit https://www.yorkcares.co.uk/bcc