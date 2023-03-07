A county council webcam at Reighton, near Filey, showed snow at the side of a roundabout and on a car this morning.

Forecasters say there may be further snow showers on the North York Moors and on the coast, but they expect it to remain sunny and dry in York today and tomorrow.

However, there could be snow in York on Thursday - although forecasters aren't sure.

The Met Office is predicting light snow in the afternoon before it turns to sleet or rain, but BBC Weather, in association with MeteoGroup, is predicting sleet in York on Thursday, with snow falling only on slightly higher ground, for example in Harrogate.