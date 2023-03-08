Blossom is a strong cherry stout, brewed from start to finish by the female members of the Black Sheep Brewery team - and will be available on cask at Black Sheep pubs and at the brewery in Masham and from today (March 8).

Charlene Lyons, CEO at Black Sheep Brewery, said: “Black Sheep Brewery has a rich 30-year history with many incredible women at the heart.

"We wanted to celebrate this history and our fantastic team through creating a brew made by and dedicated to our women.

"It was great to collaborate and build relationships across different departments, highlighting the team’s hard work and success and to build on our efforts to support women in other ways as a business.

"We’ve been proud supporters of Women on Tap for the past three years, helping in the organisation’s mission to create an industry where women have equal opportunities, which is extremely important to us at Black Sheep Brewery"

Blossom will also be available in limited edition 500ml bottles online and in the brewery shop.