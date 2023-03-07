The Reserved Matters Planning application on the Balk Site in Slingsby is for 26 houses set around a small public green.

The castle, which faces a £50m restoration deficit, says the homes are all designed to the highest sustainability standards.

The site will offer both owned and rented tenure options, with 35% of the units being affordable homes.

Outline plans for the 2.8 acre site were approved in 2020, with access from Aspen Way, capable of supporting any further development, up to the 38 properties outlined in the original application.

The castle says the scheme presents a sensitive extension of the village, and in keeping with the local landscape and architectural traditions of the estate.

'World-famous' heritage site Castle Howard sets out 15-year plan

Furthermore, the homes aim to provide much-needed local housing and are designed to the highest architectural and sustainability standards.

This includes Passivhaus standards, with energy-efficient systems such as solar panels and tiles, plus heating and hot water from non-fossil fuel sources.

The new homes will provide a wide variety of dwelling types and a mix of tenure.

They include 14 two-bed homes, nine three-bed homes, two four-bed homes, and a one-bed apartment. In total, nine of these will be affordable and most of all the houses will feature a green outlook as green space comprises approximately 30% of the site.

The development will also ensure access and connectivity by providing new walking and cycling links to the rest of the village to promote sustainable lifestyles. Existing natural habitats will be retained and enhanced, and their future maintenance will be ensured by the development.

Castle Howard near York on list of TV, music and film pilgrimage sites

Castle Howard says the application is the first since the 9000-acre estate announced its 15-year vision last year. The vision aims to safeguard its unique architectural heritage and to respond to local needs, including providing housing, village services and jobs. More than 120 locals are employed on the estate.

The plan also boldly responds to a range of current environmental issues by evolving the way the Estate approaches land management.

Jasper Hasell, the Castle Howard Estate Chief Executive, said: “It is hugely important that the plans we have submitted for the Balk site demonstrate our long-term commitment to purposeful development and the key themes laid out in our masterplan. We believe that what we have developed [a scheme] featuring high-quality and sustainable design that is sympathetic to the character of Slingsby and will enhance village life.

“With a range of tenures and 35% of the development being affordable, Castle Howard is uniquely placed to deliver a development of this type, ensuring future homes for local people and a sustainable future for the Estate.”