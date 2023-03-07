I started working at Banks Music store on the corner of Stonegate in 1949 and worked there for 33 years.
As we both lived in Poppleton Miss Banks used to often give me a lift home in her Rover car, which was a well-known vehicle in York.
When I started I worked with Miss Banks’ father Mr Cecil Golightly Banks. We stood all day at this sloping desk and he was always as straight as a die.
As I gradually tired he would say ‘Stand up Miss Hare’ almost like something out of Dickens.
Sadly it is the end of an era, but I still have my memories and my faculties (I’m 92 this year).
Mrs Aileen Henderson nee Hare, Strensall Road, Earswick, York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here