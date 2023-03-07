As we both lived in Poppleton Miss Banks used to often give me a lift home in her Rover car, which was a well-known vehicle in York.

When I started I worked with Miss Banks’ father Mr Cecil Golightly Banks. We stood all day at this sloping desk and he was always as straight as a die.

As I gradually tired he would say ‘Stand up Miss Hare’ almost like something out of Dickens.

Sadly it is the end of an era, but I still have my memories and my faculties (I’m 92 this year).

Mrs Aileen Henderson nee Hare, Strensall Road, Earswick, York