The group, made up of members of the teams from Preston Baker Estate Agents and land promoter Richard Roberts, will be taking part in a charity skydive in May, raising money for the Mental Health Foundation.

The colleagues are Hannah Weingarth, from York, Charlotte Nicholson, from Church Fenton, Megan Griffiths, from Leeds, Hugh Roberts, from Harewood, and Susan Preston, from Pool-in-Wharefedale.

“As the day of the skydive gets closer we are starting to feel a little nervous, but also excited,” Hannah said.

The group will be taking on the challenge in May (Image: UGC)

Meanwhile, Susan said that a skydive is something outside all of their comfort zones - but said it will be a "special experience" and one that will hopefully raise a good amount for the charity.

To support their efforts, visit the donation page online at: bit.ly/3SXYAX4

They have managed to raise more than £600 so far.