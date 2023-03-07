Recently, due to rail strikes, I have had to do some juggling with my advance train tickets, which, though I can use the internet, was much simpler and pleasanter to do with the help of the efficient and friendly people in the York Station ticket office.
I support the strikes, even though they are an inconvenience to me, as it would be a loss not to have the person-to-person option when buying or changing train tickets.
What will those who cannot use computers do if everything has to be conducted by some machine or other?
Rose Berl, Vine Street, York
