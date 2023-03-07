First, there’s the insidious ‘reaching for the skies’, the aerial land grab that adds an upwards bit here or a few vertical inches or even feet there.

Then there’s the anonymisation of York. That’s the submersion of this city’s distinctive character and identity under a creeping blandness of uninspiring buildings in many areas.

What will citizens look back on in a generation’s time? Will there be regrets? Will the Press be running a series ‘Rooms no longer with a view - precious perspectives we have lost’?

Let’s stop York from becoming ‘Almost Anywhere, UK’ while striking the right balance between resident and tourist.

I hope York Central, Coney Street, the station gateway and other ambitious schemes contribute to this end while retaining that original York flavour.

Derek Reed, Middlethorpe Drive, York

Roman Quarter for sale

So the Roman quarter is up for sale. This should come as no surprise to members of the planning committee.

When a developer says their scheme is not viable, and they stretch it to a 50-year plan to make it viable, then you should really take the hint.

Basically the only people who backed the scheme were organisations who had a specific interest in the facility underneath which would house a Roman museum, one of which prides itself on preserving York’s heritage.

Sad to say, now that it’s on the market, we could be left with an application for just the horrendous building and no museum.

Or at the very best a smaller version of the building and no museum.

The only one who will come out of this smiling will be the seller: a plot of land with permission to do virtually whatever the buyer wants.

Let us hope the committee has a stronger, and more sensible look at the plans for the Coney Street redevelopment.

Brian Watson, Beckfield Lane, York