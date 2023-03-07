Saint Catherine’s will be holding Fashion High Tea in the grounds of Wykeham Abbey, near Scarborough, on Friday May 26.

The event, taking place from 3pm to 6pm, will feature a drinks reception, afternoon tea and a number of exhibitors including Shoe Bootique, Tilly Fox, Azuzu, Catherine Monkman and Jo Purdy of Hearts and Flowers.

There will also be a Saint Catherine’s stall selling vintage and pre-loved clothing and accessories - plus there will be a grand raffle with a chance to win prizes donated by each exhibitor.

Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager, said: “We are really excited to be holding this event for a second year running, after a hugely successful debut last year.

"The event was a sell out and we had such wonderful feedback from our guests and exhibitors.

"A huge thank you to all our sponsors and supporters and we are looking forward to another fabulous afternoon of food, fashion and fizz."

Tickets cost £25 per person, which includes fizz or a soft drink on arrival and afternoon tea.

To book a place, visit the Saint Catherine's website.