TWO people have been trapped in a car after it flipped onto its side in York city centre.
Emergency services were called in at shortly before 1am today (March 7) after a crash in Queen Street near York railway station.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "A crew were mobilised to a report of a car on its side, with two people believed to be trapped in the vehicle.
"Crews extricated the occupants and handed into the care of paramedics."
