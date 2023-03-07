A man from Scarborough has been arrested after an assault in St Nicholas Street in the town on Sunday, January 8.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers were investigating a report of a man in his 30s, from County Durham, being punched in the face by another man in the early hours of the morning.

"Following an appeal, a witness came forward and provided a statement, leading to a 25-year-old suspect being arrested.

"He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue."