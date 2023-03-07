Musician Don originally hoped to undergo a life-saving liver transplant op last month after more than£40,000 was raised to pay for the treatment. The NHS had refused to do the operation in the UK because lesions on his liver were too big.

But as the Press revealed at the weekend, Don's hopes of a transplant were dealt a devastating blow after doctors found further cancerous tumours in his neck and oesophagus.

Don's friend Dave Sollitt, who launched an £80,000 GoFundMe appeal to pay for his treatment, said doctors concluded Don's liver surgery could not proceed at this stage as it would 'very likely be fatal'.

Instead, they have proposed six weeks of radiotherapy and chemotherapy to deal with the oesophagus/neck tumours, along with injections into his liver that will shrink the lesions there.

Don Jackson in hospital (Image: Don Jackson)

If the injections succeed in shrinking the lesions, Don could potentially even re-apply for a transplant in the UK, Dave said.

But another friend of Don, Vikki Ledger, says the extra six weeks of chemo and radiotherapy mean that more money is now needed for his treatment. The GoFundMe total already stands at almost £43,000.

Vikki, who used to go to the old Roxy in Bootham in the 1980s, where Don was also a regular, how now organised a music afternoon at The Vaults in York on Mother's Day, March 19.

It will be the second fundraising gig in little more than a week: a fundraiser will held at the Crescent this Thursday, March 9, featuring Chris Helme, formerly of the Seahorses, The Mothers, and Soul Survivors.

Vikki said local bands and solo musicians had leaped at the chance to take part in her fundraising gig at The Vaults.

So far, the line-up includes The Mothers, The Herbs, The Speakeasy Blues Band, Miles & the Chain gang and CopOwt, as well as solo musicians Johnie White, Alistair Lawrence, Heidi Widdop and Simon Parkinson.

Don Jackson on his way to Turkey (Image: SWNS)

Another band - the DJ Fund Raiser All Stars - will be created especially for the gig, to play all the music that was once played at the Roxy, Vikki said.

She said she had been touched by how ready musicians from across the city were to take part.

"It has been amazing," she said. "Don has so many friends. These are people that could play gigs on Mothers Day earning £300 or £400, and they have all said 'we're not going to do that, we're going to do this instead."

Entry to The Vaults gig will be free from 1.30pm on March 19. A collection bucket will be passed around inside, Vikki said - and there will also be a selection of raffle prizes.

Tickets for this Thursday's fundraiser at the Crescent, meanwhile, cost £10 in advance from the Crescent website.

Dave said Don had been a stalwart of the York music scene for many many years, as a 'performer, guitarist and songwriter in many bands, from CO2, Nearer The Far, the Crowmen, Ripe, right up until his current band Luna Velvet'.

"For those of you who don't know him beyond his music, all you really need to know is that he is a loving family man with five amazing young children, who he would love to see grow up," Dave said.

To donate directly to Don's appeal, visit gofundme.com/f/save-dons-life-urgent-liver-transplant-appeal