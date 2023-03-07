The money will be released by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, allowing construction to begin on the York Station Gateway project, which aims to improve access to the station, introduce new public spaces and better showcase the city’s heritage sites.

City of York Council said that arriving at, and using the station, will become simpler for everybody, including pedestrians, cyclists, bus users and people arriving in taxis and using parking facilities.

The money comes from the West Yorkshire-Plus Transport Fund and the Leeds City Region Transforming Cities Fund, which aim to help more people to walk, cycle and use public transport.

City of York Council says it is working closely with partners the Combined Authority, Network Rail and London North Eastern Railway (LNER) to deliver the 'transformative' project.

"Over the past year, utility companies have been carrying out enabling works, such as essential utility diversions, around Queen Street Bridge," said a spokesperson.

"These enabling works are almost complete and this funding confirmation will enable the project to move into the next stages, with a contractor set to be appointed in the coming months."

York council leader Keith Aspden said the latest confirmation of funding was 'very welcome' news, adding: "This funding will help us unlock improvements that will allow for easier and safer access to and around the station, better public spaces and ultimately an improved gateway to our amazing city.

“Thank you to everybody who has been involved and supported this project so far.

"We appreciate your patience as we continue working with partners to ensure minimum disruption to local residents, businesses and visitors. We look forward to the next phases of the project and seeing these important developments begin to take shape.”

York Railway Station (Image: Staff)

Cllr Manisha Kaushik, Deputy Chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Transport Committee, said it was more important than ever to invest in a modern, accessible transport network that supported economic growth by connecting more people with jobs, training and education.

READ NEXT

“We want people to be able to travel easily between York and West Yorkshire and this project will help do exactly that," said Cllr Kaushik.

Paul Rutter, East Coast Route Director for Network Rail, said an improved transport interchange and revamped public space around the station would make it more welcoming and accessible for all.

“We’re expecting even more people to access the station on foot, on bicycle or by public transport once the work is completed," he added.

Claire Ansley, LNER Customer Experience Director, said: "Once delivered, the changes will complement the enhancements LNER has made to the inside of the station, ensuring that all visitors and customers have a special, warm welcome as they arrive in the city."