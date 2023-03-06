The issue appears to have started at around 4.30 pm on Monday, March 6 with issues within the app and on the desktop version of the site.

A huge spike in reports was seen on the website DownDetector at this time.

If you try to open Twitter on the website you are met with the message: "{"errors":[{"message":"Your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint, please see https://developer.twitter.com/en/docs/twitter-api for more information","code":467}]}"

Spikes in reports of Twitter being down were seen in the afternoon of Monday, March 6 (Image: PA)

Is Twitter down?





According to DownDetector, 79% of issues are taking place on the desktop version of the platform, whilst 13% of the issues are to do with the app

There are also issues with the site’s server connection with 8% reporting problems.

More than 1,500 Twitter users have reported issues on DownDetector.

Downdetector only reports an incident when the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day.