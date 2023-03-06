POLICE are currently on the scene after two cars and a lorry crashed on a major road in North Yorkshire.
Officers are at the scene on the A170 at Brompton by Sawdon, near Scarborough.
The crash is believed to be outside Brompton Hall School.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Please avoid the area while we work at the scene, and find alternative routes for your journeys.”
Witnesses from the scene say three ambulances, four police cars, a fire engine, and an air ambulance are present.
Traffic has started to build on side roads near the crash, as drivers are diverted.
More on this as we get it.
