John Trevor Dodds, 70, formerly from Seamer near Stokesley, was previously jailed for conspiracy to defraud.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "In January 2022 he was recalled to prison for breaching his licence conditions. However, despite extensive enquiries since then, he has not been located.

"Officers believe he may have travelled abroad to Cyprus."

Police are appealing to anyone who has seen him or knows his whereabouts to come forward with information.

Please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number: 12220006037.

Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via their website.