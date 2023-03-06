Dot Storr, 78, of Sycamore Court in New Earswick said she was given the papers and cuttings by her former neighbour, Freda Wilkinson, as one of them is a reproduction of the VE Day edition from May 8, 1945, the year Dot was born.

The paper was reproduced in it's entirety in May 2005 to mark the 50th anniversary of the end of war in Europe.

The front page headline reads: 'Japan is still to be subdued'. The cover prices is three and a half old pence and in the bottom left hand corner are the street lamp lighting up times.

Read next:

Among the many other cuttings are archive photos of York's many historic streets and the Millennium edition of the paper.

Dot came across the papers in a zip-locked file case tucked away in a cupboard when she and husband, Tony, 81, were looking to move home.

Dot reading the front page (Image: Haydn Lewis)

"I have been looking at all of them," said Dot.

"They've brought back some memories. There's a photo of the old Clifton ferry, which people used to use before Clifton Bridge was built.

"We both worked at Rowntree's and lived in Acomb and up until then we had to come through town to get to work so I vaguely remember it.

"Old the old adverts for the many cinemas in York - all long gone - also bring back memories."