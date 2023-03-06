The community interest company, based on the Fulford Industrial Estate, supplies a range of bikes and trikes for people of all mobility levels.

The arrangement is with Superhero Series, who hold two live events at Dorney Lake, Windsor, plus two at home events.

Joanne Mahon, CEO of Get Cycling, said: “Being selected as the main cycle supplier for both of the Superhero Series events this year is a huge milestone for our non-profit CIC. Making cycling inclusive is at the core of everything we do here at Get Cycling and the Superhero Series is the perfect way to promote an accessible society, we are very proud to be a part of it!”

Sophia Warner, Paralympian and Founder of the Superhero Series said: “Making our events possible and fun for the Superheroes to take part in is always our main aim. This is a perfect partnership and we are super excited to be working with Joanne and the team at Get Cycling."



To find out more about this year’s events and register for a place, visit: superheroseries.co.uk