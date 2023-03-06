Transdev, which operates buses in York and elsewhere in North Yorkshire, has teamed up with John Lewis, to promote its new store in Victoria Gate, opposite Leeds City Bus Station.

The trials on the 36 route into Leeds from Harrogate and Ripon, and on Coastliner linking the Yorkshire Coast and York with Leeds, have successfully attracted more customers to travel to John Lewis’ Leeds store by bus.

Transdev says sponsoring a bus is more than simple advertising on a static billboard as attracting customers to travel by bus saves on car parking fees and on carbon emissions.

Commercial manager Matt Burley explained: “We’re also offering businesses a chance to become part of our expanding ‘Transdev Treats’ network of visitor, shopping and leisure attractions, each of which offers customers a discount when they arrive by bus – an ideal way to boost footfall at a time when any one-way journey on our buses costs only £2. In return, we’ll give a special discount on the already low cost of sponsoring a bus.”

Matt added John Lewis instantly saw an advantage in linking its brand to Transdev, with the name seen across the county, and bus sponsorship is a formula for business success for firms throughout Yorkshire.