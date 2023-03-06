Those who qualify will receive a payment if the average temperature in the area you live in is recorded or forecasted as 0C or below over one week.

Residents will get £25 for each seven-day period of very cold weather until March 31.

Who qualifies for the Cold Weather Payment from DWP?





You may be eligible for the payment if you receive any of the following benefits:

Pension Credit

Income Support

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Universal Credit

You could also be eligible if you have young children living with you.

The cold weather payments are only paid in England and Wales.

DWP said cold weather payments have previously been triggered towards the end of last year in areas across the North West, including in Rochdale, Greater Manchester, in parts of the South West, such as near Exeter, and in Nottingham in the East Midlands, among others.

Parts of Powys in east-central Wales, Oxfordshire and Herefordshire, also had affected postcodes.

How long will the yellow weather warning last in North Yorkshire?





The yellow weather warning was originally put in place for Monday (March 6) and Tuesday (March 7) but is now expected to last until the end of the week.

It means there is likely to be disruption in the region due to heavy snow, as frequent snow showers are expected to continue on Thursday (March 9) and Friday (March 10).

It follows on from an announcement earlier this morning when the alert was previously extended to Wednesday (March 8).

Why is there a yellow weather warning for North Yorkshire?





Snow could develop quite widely across the warning area on Thursday and Friday as a potentially quite deep area of low pressure moves across the UK.

Parts of Northern Ireland, North Wales and Northern England are currently expected to see the worst of the conditions on Thursday, with parts of Scotland and Northern England then seeing the heaviest snow on Friday.

Event totals could bring 5-10cm of snow to many locations, even at low elevations, with potentially 15-20cm accumulating across the northern portion of the warning area.

Enter your postcode here to see if you are eligible.

The Cold Weather Payment scheme runs from November 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023.