The 17-year-old arrives at the LNER Community Stadium after impressing for the Robins last season, and will receive regular game time with Hull KR alongside her training with the Valkyrie.

She becomes Director of Rugby Lindsay Anfield's fifth signing this year, following the acquisitions of two-time Betfred Women's Super League winner Aimee Staveley, former Women's Super League Shield champion Sade Rihari, and talented teenage duo Chloe Smith and Eva Izumi.

Last summer, Sharp was selected for the Yorkshire Girls' Talent Hub, a program that recognises the standout talents in girls' rugby while also serving as a feeder to England's performance pathways.

The prop forward went on to represent the England Community Lions, featuring in their 22-18 victory over England DiSE (Diploma in Sporting Excellence) earlier this year.

Sharp will wear the number 27 shirt for the Valkyrie.

Anfield was delighted to bring Sharp to the club, saying: "Jess was a stand-out player for Hull KR last season and earned a shirt for the Community Lions earlier this year.

“She is a strong running front-rower, but probably lacks the athleticism and robustness to compete in the Betfred Women’s Super League Group One straight away.

“Her dual registration status means she can continue to train with us and make physical gains, while still enjoying her rugby with Hull KR.

“She will be a big talent in the future for the Valkyrie, if she keeps developing at her current rate.”

York will begin their Betfred Women's Super League campaign with a repeat of last year's Grand Final at Leeds Rhinos on Sunday, April 9 (TBC), before welcoming fellow heavyweights St Helens to the LNER Community Stadium on Sunday, April 16 (3pm).