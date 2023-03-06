Harrogate-headquartered Synthotech Group has secured new export partnerships in India and Singapore. It builds on existing relationships in China, Australia, Colombia and Europe.

The innovative company has invested over £1.2m to develop robots that detect and fix leaks in water and gas pipelines.

The company has successfully diversified into the gas, water and telecommunications sectors to increase revenues for its robots and engineering products.

It is also driving technology partnerships with the utility sector and academic institutions through its innovation division, Synovate, which works with a range of utility companies, academic institutions and funding bodies to accelerate the development and roll-out of new technology.

The Synthotech Group employs 38 people in the UK and has partnerships worldwide to deploy its technology and resell engineering products. It hit a milestone of £5m in revenue in 2022.

Managing director Mark Tindley said of the firm’s growth: “Innovation is in our DNA, and it’s driving our expansion in the UK and around the world. Our technology is helping utility companies work more efficiently to protect the environment and make significant cost savings. While our work in helping to pilot the use of hydrogen to domestic homes positions Synthotech at the forefront of an emerging industry.”

The company is currently trialling robots that can spray sealant while moving along a pipe to prevent or remediate leaks.

Synthotech’s engineers design and build a wide range of products that are distributed globally. It is a leading supplier of live access CCTV and survey systems to the energy industry. While gas engineers use its maintenance products in domestic and industrial environments.

In the UK, Synthotech works with a range of gas distribution networks, including Northern Gas Networks, Wales & West Utilities and SGN.