Skylights released their new tune 'Rebellion' on Friday (March 3) - and it has already climbed to number three in the UK iTunes and Apple Music Alternative Chart alongside Lewis Capaldi and Tom Grennan.

Turnbull Smith, guitarist in the band, said: "The response to Rebellion has been brilliant, it's definitely our most successful single so far.

"Half a million views on social media as well as charting alongside Lewis Capaldi and Tom Grennan is quite incredible.

"Thanks to everyone who has bought and shared the tune."

A spokesperson for 42's Records, the label Skylights are signed to, said it was an "amazing" achievement for an independent band and the label.

The new song is inspired by front man Rob Scarisbrick's love of punk rock attitude and the Sex Pistols - and the band said the song conveys the thoughts and experiences of many cocksure young men during global and UK events since early 2020.

The tune signals the start of a new wave of releases from the band, which will lead to their second album due in 2024.

The release will be followed in early summer by another new song in a "completely different and more reflective style."