Vismo, founded in York in 2012, will showcase the Vismo App and Secure Portal at ASIS Europe 2023 in Brussels.

The app lets employers trace remote workers in danger or risk and respond to alerts.

Vismo CEO Craig Swallow said: “Post-pandemic, many more employers are faced with the challenge of ensuring the safety of their remote or travelling workers.Being able to proactively educate travelling staff about risks in their vicinity is enormously valuable.

“Vismo continues to work with employer organisations to address how they can better support a disparately spread workforce 24/7. Knowing employees’ whereabouts is key for any employer to interpret risk and mitigate potential threats. By implementing a solution, organisations achieve multiple cost and risk-reduction benefits whilst also meeting their moral and legal duty of care, along with other legislative requirements.”

Web: vismo.com