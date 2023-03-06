A CAR has been seized by police in a popular York suburb.
York Police say their officers took another uninsured driver off the roads after they stopped a vehicle yesterday (March 5).
A force spokesman said: "This BMW was seized by officers yesterday afternoon, after being sighted driving uninsured in the Heworth area of York.
"No insurance, no car!"
