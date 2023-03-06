The Met Office has extended a yellow weather warning issued to areas across North Yorkshire.
The warning was originally put in place for Monday (March 6) and Tuesday (March 7) but is now expected to last until the end of the week.
It means there is likely to be disruption in the region due to heavy snow, as frequent snow showers are expected to continue on Thursday (March 9) and Friday (March 10).
It follows on from an announcement earlier this morning when the alert was previously extended to Wednesday (March 8).
What does the Met Office say?
According to the Met Office, the following issues could take place in North Yorkshire:
- There is a small chance that long delays and cancellations on bus, rail and air travel could occur
- There is a slight chance that roads may become blocked by deep snow, with many stranded vehicles and passengers
- There is a small chance that communities could be cut off for several days
- There is a small chance that long interruptions to power supplies and other services, such as gas, water, telephone and mobile phone coverage, may occur
What areas are affected by the yellow weather warning?
The Met Office confirmed the following areas will be affected in the Yorkshire and Humber district:
- York
- North Yorkshire
- East Riding of Yorkshire
- Kingston upon Hull
- North East Lincolnshire
- North Lincolnshire
- South Yorkshire
- West Yorkshire
Why is there a yellow weather warning for North Yorkshire?
Snow could develop quite widely across the warning area on Thursday and Friday as a potentially quite deep area of low pressure moves across the UK.
Parts of Northern Ireland, North Wales and Northern England are currently expected to see the worst of the conditions on Thursday, with parts of Scotland and Northern England then seeing the heaviest snow on Friday.
Event totals could bring 5-10cm of snow to many locations, even at low elevations, with potentially 15-20cm accumulating across the northern portion of the warning area.
Higher elevations of the North Pennines, Southern Uplands, higher parts of the Central Belt and the Southern Highlands may see as much as 30-40cm of snow in places.
In addition, there is potential for strong winds which may lead to blizzard conditions and drifting of lying snow.
What should I do?
You can keep up to date with the latest weather updates on the Met Office website where you can find out about travelling in heavy snow and ice as well as tips on staying safe in the snow.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here