The warning was originally put in place for Monday (March 6) and Tuesday (March 7) but is now expected to last until the end of the week.

It means there is likely to be disruption in the region due to heavy snow, as frequent snow showers are expected to continue on Thursday (March 9) and Friday (March 10).

It follows on from an announcement earlier this morning when the alert was previously extended to Wednesday (March 8).

What does the Met Office say?





According to the Met Office, the following issues could take place in North Yorkshire:

There is a small chance that long delays and cancellations on bus, rail and air travel could occur

There is a slight chance that roads may become blocked by deep snow, with many stranded vehicles and passengers

There is a small chance that communities could be cut off for several days

There is a small chance that long interruptions to power supplies and other services, such as gas, water, telephone and mobile phone coverage, may occur

Snow is predicted to fall across the region throughout the week (Image: Canva)

What areas are affected by the yellow weather warning?





The Met Office confirmed the following areas will be affected in the Yorkshire and Humber district:

York

North Yorkshire

East Riding of Yorkshire

Kingston upon Hull

North East Lincolnshire

North Lincolnshire

South Yorkshire

West Yorkshire

Why is there a yellow weather warning for North Yorkshire?





Snow could develop quite widely across the warning area on Thursday and Friday as a potentially quite deep area of low pressure moves across the UK.

Parts of Northern Ireland, North Wales and Northern England are currently expected to see the worst of the conditions on Thursday, with parts of Scotland and Northern England then seeing the heaviest snow on Friday.

Event totals could bring 5-10cm of snow to many locations, even at low elevations, with potentially 15-20cm accumulating across the northern portion of the warning area.

Higher elevations of the North Pennines, Southern Uplands, higher parts of the Central Belt and the Southern Highlands may see as much as 30-40cm of snow in places.

In addition, there is potential for strong winds which may lead to blizzard conditions and drifting of lying snow.

What should I do?





You can keep up to date with the latest weather updates on the Met Office website where you can find out about travelling in heavy snow and ice as well as tips on staying safe in the snow.