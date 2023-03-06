Siân Whelan and Siobhan Collyer launched York-based Norton Loxley HR and recruitment agency, which both juggle while raising young families.

Both had worked in HR and decided to form their own firm.

Managing Director Siân was due to return to work after maternity leave and Siobhan had reached a career crossroads.

“I was getting ready to go back to work, which would have involved regular travel across the UK and Europe, and it didn’t feel right anymore for me" she said.

They formed Norton Loxley, spending £50 each on a website, attracting eight clients in the first month, many of whom remain. The HR consultancy then expanded into recruitment and also search.

The pair say 2022 was their best year, they rebranded and hired their first employee

Further growth is set for 2023, with the pair recommending people thinking about starting their own business to do so.

Siobhan added: "Make sure your business plan and figures stack up, and get all the advice you can, but go for it. It could change your life.”

For more information about HR and recruitment, contact Norton Loxley at www.nortonloxley.com