More than 180 Drax workers who are members of Unite staged a day’s strike action on February 20 after rejecting an eight per cent pay increase, which they said was a ‘substantial real-terms pay cut’.

They threatened further walk-outs on February 27, March 6, 13, 20 and 27, and April 4, 10 and 17 – and said they could close the power station down, leaving the UK facing power cuts this winter and spring.

But following their initial strike action on February 20, Unite say fresh pay negotiations were held.

And it says that further strike action has now been called off following a ‘dramatically improved pay offer’ which, with back pay, works out at 16 per cent for the lowest paid workers.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This was an excellent increase for Unite members at Drax, who by showing unity and standing up to their employer secured a vastly improved pay increase.

"The pay increase at Drax demonstrates how Unite’s absolute commitment to focus on jobs, pay and conditions is delivering for members.”

Unite regional officer Shane Sweeting added: “Special credit must go to the Unite reps at Drax, without their hard work and commitment this pay victory would not have been possible.”

But, while welcoming Unite’s decision to end industrial avction, Drax insisted there had been no new pay offer.

They said the ‘full and final pay settlement’ was the same offer that had been in place earlier – eight per cent over 15 months, with three months backdated pay making the offer worth 10 per cent.

As per the original pay offer, Drax power station workers would also receive a £2,000 lump sum in recognition of their work in extending the life of the final two coal units at the plant until March 2023 – meaning that some would see a rise in earnings of about 15 per cent, the company says.

A Drax spokesperson said this may be where Unite got its figure of a 16 per cent rise for the lowest paid workers from.

Drax insists that its workers are well paid - with Unite staff at the power company receiving an average pensionable pay (excluding bonuses and overtime payments) of about £57,000.

Pay at Drax Power Station has risen by 51.6 per cent since 2011, the company claims - compared to inflation growth over the same period of 38.2 per cent.