North Yorkshire Police says that on Sunday, March 4, just before 4.30pm, a number of items were stolen from the EE store in Market Cross, Selby town centre, and the store was damaged.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in these images.

Image from the EE store (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

Anyone with any information is asked to email jason.gower@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Gower.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference number 12230039964 when passing on information.