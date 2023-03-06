The University of York has just hosted the Foreign Direct Investment and Cities Forum, which brought together top experts to talk about the challenges of encouraging investment into cities from abroad.

Although organised by the university, the event aimed to bring a non-academic viewpoint on how to encourage foreign investment into cities such as York, with invited guests sharing their experiences from both the investment and city planning perspective.

Organiser Prof Christopher Williams said: "Although we like to think otherwise, academics don’t have all the answers!That’s why this event was about connecting with and hearing from the people making these things happen in the real world.”

Members of the York City Council and others heard success stories from cities such as Cambridge, Helsinki, Amsterdam, Vilnius and Milan, as they talked about topics such as the importance of human brilliance and a joined-up narrative for attracting and retaining investment in a city.

Prof Williams explained: "When trying to attract investment into a city such as York, we like to think about the metaphor of a shop window: how do we present the best that the city has to offer, and how do we encourage people to put their money into it?”

“One key lesson that we heard several times was the importance of a joined-up narrative. Harriet Fear from Cambridge described how visiting investors spoke to people from the university, the local council, and others, and each of them gave a different vision for the city. These mixed messages had a negative effect on the investors’ confidence – they no longer knew exactly what it was they were investing in.

“People from across York therefore need to work together to ensure they present a united front in how they sell the idea of the city.”

“Another aspect which was brought up was the role of universities, particularly in knowledge-intensive industries. It doesn’t make sense if the university is good at one thing, but your investment strategy is aimed at something else.”

“On top of this, there’s the idea of aftercare: what happens once you’ve attracted the investment? It is so important that you keep working together with these partners that you’ve brought to your city, so that five or 10 years down the line they don’t suddenly decide it isn’t worth it anymore.”

Prof Williams added many opportunities are out there.

"Foreign direct investment stands at around $1.6 trillion now, and so it is important for York and Yorkshire to ensure that it has a strategy to get a slice of that pie. And we at the university want to help it with this as much as we can through events like these.”