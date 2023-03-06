The incident happened in Hull Road, outside the Co-op, at around 3.10pm on Friday (March 3) - and involved a teenage boy being attacked, punched and kicked by two teenage boys.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the assault and anyone who may have dashcam footage of the assault if they were driving through the area at the time.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email jonathan.gillespie@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC577 Gillespie.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230039426 when passing on any information.