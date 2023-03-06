Co-founder, Adam Palmer said: “Little did we know when we filled our first bottles of Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil 15 years ago that we would have grown both the business and an amazing team, and still be winning awards! It’s a real team effort and we’re very proud to have won.”

The team beat Listers Crisps and Pollington Grange in the awards organised by Northern Farmer magazine.

Breckenholme is home to two brands, both of which are based on award-winning rapeseed oil that is pressed, blended, bottled and labelled on the family farm.

Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil started in 2008 and was followed by lifestyle brand Charlie & Ivy’s in 2014. The brands produce a range of oils, bread dippers, dressings and mayonnaise that are sold in farm shops, delis and specialist independent retailers nationwide.