Science has traditionally experienced a gender gap but the site at Sand Hutton has many ambitious women in top roles.

Here they talk of their career achievements and give advice to others wanting a career in science.

Heather Aird is Unit Head of the UK Health Security Agency, providing expert scientific leadership to the government agency responsible for protecting the public from various health threats.

Heather looks after services delivered from its Food, Water and Environmental Microbiology testing lab at YBC.

York Biotech Campus to welcome Cargill Bioindustrial to Sand Hutton

Career highlight? “Getting my PhD. Just as I was about to start it, I was shocked to find out that I was having a baby! I was so worried about not being able to continue on my career path, but my professor was incredibly supportive. I started my PhD when my newly arrived daughter was 12 weeks old, and it took me seven years to complete, but I did it and I’m so proud of that. My biggest achievement is certainly being a mum though, and I have two beautiful daughters now.”

Advice to others? “Work hard, have a can-do attitude, and look for opportunities, especially with your employers. I’d also say, be prepared to relocate to progress, and don’t be afraid – it can be very rewarding!”

Michelle Anderson is a Senior Research Scientist at Alphey Group, which is part of York University’s biology department. She leads 10 people, working on a project developing local gene drives in mosquitoes, so is kept busy by planning and performing experiments involving insects and molecular biology.

University of York teams up with Sand Hutton for research project

Career highlight? “There are a few pieces of work I’m particularly proud to have contributed to, including a publication in Science, but to me, it’s not about a ‘big achievement’, it’s about those consistent steps I the right direction, making steady progress towards the ultimate goal of making people’s lives better.”

Advice to others? “Don’t be afraid to be yourself and if you love something, do it. Don’t let anyone tell you it’s not for you. Be willing to put the work in to achieve your dreams, sometimes things don’t come easy and that makes it all the more rewarding when you accomplish them.”

Katherine Wotherspoon is Head of Science Strategy for Fera Science. Katherine is responsible matters like academic and research partnerships and events.

Career highlight? “Obtaining a PhD is my standout, which I achieved whilst having two children. It was no easy task, especially as my second child was due on the same date as my PhD submission! It was a tight deadline, but I managed to do it, proving having children is no barrier. Another big achievement was contributing to Henry Dimbleby’s National Food Strategy call, and hosting him at YBC last year.”

Advice to others? “Never be afraid to keep asking questions and say yes to every opportunity you’re given: you never know where it’s going to lead.”

For more information about York Biotech Campus, please visit: https://yorkbiotechcampus.com/