Office of Rail and Road data shows TransPennine Express (TPE) cancelled 1,781 services during the latest four-week reporting period to February 4.

Analysis by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority found a total of 23,153 services will be cancelled by the FirstGroup-owned company this year if this rate continues.

The figure for TPE was released by West Yorkshire mayor Tracy Brabin, who urged the Government to “get a grip”.

Ms Brabin and Transport Secretary Mark Harper are among the speakers at the annual conference of Transport for the North (TfN) – which advises the Government on the region’s transport needs – in Newcastle on Monday.

TPE said passengers have suffered from delays and cancellations over the past year, partly due to train drivers no longer volunteering to work paid overtime shifts.

An offer aimed at restoring rest day working was rejected by union Aslef.

A TPE spokesperson said the operator “worked hard with the Department for Transport to improve the offer on overtime working for our drivers”.

The spokesperson added: "At almost £500 per shift, it is deeply disappointing this offer was rejected out of hand by Aslef.

“This offer for overtime working stands comparison with rates across the industry.

“We hope the union will reconsider and put the offer to its members, who we hope would support it.

“We know the service levels over the past year have not been good enough and we are pulling out all the stops to make things better.

“Restoring driver overtime is an important part of that process and we urge Aslef to act in the interests of the members, the customers and the communities across our network and accept the offer on the table in order to enable a rapid reduction in train cancellations.”

The Department for Transport said it is examining the details of a recovery plan produced by TPE after ministers deemed its performance was unacceptable.

Ms Brabin said: “People in the North need action right now.

“I spoke to the rail minister Huw Merriman last week and he understands the challenges and the need to bring people together to find a solution.

“But, with current levels of service from TransPennine Express, it would be unthinkable for the Government to renew their contract for another eight years.

“We need trains operated by a safe pair of hands to see us through the inevitable disruption that the vitally important Transpennine Route Upgrade (TPU) will bring in the next few years.”

The operator’s current contract expires in May.

The TPU is a major project to enhance rail infrastructure between Manchester and York via Huddersfield and Leeds.