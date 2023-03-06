Tomorrow evening (Tues) from 6pm is a Beer Social for women and non-binary people at the Tasting Room at the Walmgate brewery. The informal get together is organised by Women on Tap CIC and Brew York.

Wednesday marks the 10th International Women’s Collaboration Brew Day.

The initiative will see the brew a DIPA for release in April and women and non-binary people are invited along to watch, tour the brewery and enjoy a drink.

Friday at 7pm sees a You Tube Live hosted by Brew York with Women on Tap and guests.

Brew York Head of Marketing and founder of Women On Tap, Rachel Auty, will lead the chat, talk about underrepresented groups in the beer industry and their own experiences, and sip along.

Brew York founders, Lee and Wayne will join in live ‘on location’ in Tampa, US for part of the evening.

In addition to the three main events planned, a series of mini-interviews with the women of Brew York will also be published during the week of International Women’s Day on the main website.

Rachel said: “I set up Women On Tap back in 2017 on a mission to find more women who love beer and put them in the spotlight. Six years on, I’m still on that mission but this year is the first time I’ve also been working at a brewery too. I’m grateful for the support from the team at Brew York and I can’t wait to shout about the brilliant people here who do such important work within this business and are underrepresented in beer yet are a huge asset to the wider industry.”

In the week prior to International Women’s Day Brew York released its Brave Noise beer as part of a global collaborative brew project advocating for a safe and discrimination-free beer industry.

In addition, Brew York has recently secured some funded training for women and non-binary team members.

For full details and to book online, go to www.brewyork.co.uk/brew-york-announces-international-womens-day-celebrations