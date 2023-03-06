Elvington CE School head Andrew Buttery is taking part in the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge this year which involves attempting to climb all three peaks in under 12 hours.

Last year he took part in the National Three Peaks Challenge to help support Ukrainian refugees as well as raising funds for the school and this year he's looking to buy new reading resources for the children in Elvington.

Andrew Buttery is head at Elvington CE School (Image: Andrew Buttery)

Over the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend last year, Mr Buttery managed to tackle the staggering task in less than the 48-hour target, completing the trek in 34 hours and four minutes, including a driving time of 12 and a half hours.

Mr Buttery said: "I had knee surgery in November, consequently, this is a scaled back version of the National Three Peaks Challenge I completed in June last year.

"The challenge takes on the peaks of Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough, in under 12 hours.

"These peaks form part of the Pennine range, and encircle the head of the valley of the River Ribble, in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

"Any money raised will be used to purchase reading resources for the school.

"As head teacher of Elvington School, I am always looking for opportunities to support the children's education.

"Our PTA does a wonderful job in facilitating additional educational opportunities, and providing fundraising support will only enhance this.

"I am very much aware of the level of challenge created by consecutively climbing the National Three Peaks.

"However, doing it for such a worthy cause will more than make up for it.

"Your support will be greatly appreciated when we attempt this challenge on Thursday, April 6."

Andrew at the top of Ben Nevis in August 2021 with his son Jenson Buttery, who goes to Fulford School (Image: Andrew Buttery)

Last year Mr Buttery managed to double his fundraising target of £500 - hitting a total of £1,185, all of which will be split equally equally between Elvington CE School’s PTA and the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Before doing that challenge he said: "Firstly, I was deeply moved by the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and wanted to do something to support the more than 5 million people that have fled since the conflict began.

"Leaving behind jobs, belongings and loved ones, they now face an uncertain future - I felt morally compelled to support."

Click here to support Mr Buttery's bid.