The Met Office weather service said cold, blustery northerly winds will continue to drive frequent showers of snow and hail into Yorkshire and the Humber from 12am on Tuesday (March 7) until around 10am on Wednesday (March 8).

The warning has been extended into Wednesday morning to account for threat of snow and ice continuing into early Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

"There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off - and a small chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

"There's also a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected."

The Met Office said the highest accumulations are likely again over the high ground of northern Scotland, where another five-10 centimetres are possible by the end of the day. The service said accumulations at lower levels are most likely Tuesday early hours where between two and five centimetres could accumulate locally.

It said that during Tuesday night, showers will then tend to become increasingly confined to northern Scotland. Icy stretches are likely, especially on untreated surfaces, particularly during hours of darkness.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has placed north-east England, north-west England and Yorkshire under a level three cold weather alert, with the rest of England at level two, until midnight on Thursday.

A level three alert means there is a 90 per cent chance of severely cold weather, icy conditions or heavy snow, which could increase the health risk to vulnerable patients.