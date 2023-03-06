A former Coronation Street star has landed a major acting role in the US just weeks after quitting the soap.
Twana Omer, who played Daryan Zahaw on the ITV show, left Coronation Street after an emotional storyline which saw him discover his only remaining family member, his brother.
The character joined the soap last year, and was the victim of a brutal attack from racist Griff Reynold’s gang.
Residents on the street rallied around Daryan, collecting enough money to allow him to travel to Nottingham and be reunited with his brother.
The character was written off the show following the emotional farewell to Weatherfield.
However, Twana has followed up his soap exit by landing a major role in the US.
He will star in a Broadway stage play called The Jungle, which opened late last month.
The show also features Coronation Street legend Julie Hesmondhalgh, who played Hayley Cropper on the soap for 16 years.
Twana will feature in the show until the end of the month, before rejoining the production when it moves to Washington for an off-Broadway run at the end of April.
