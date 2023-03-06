A SUPERMARKET with branches in York has launched a new two-course set menu in all its cafes allowing customers to get a main, hot dessert and drink for just £8.99.
Favourite dishes at Morrisons cafes such as fish and chips, lasagne and a roast dinner with all the trimmings can be enjoyed alongside a drink and topped off with a Bramley apple crumble or a sticky toffee pudding - all for under £10.
The £8.99 two-course deal is available in every Morrisons café nationwide from today (March 6) until April 2. It comes after customers praised the value of the set menu at Christmas and asked if a similar deal could be introduced outside the festive season.
Chris Strong, Morrisons Café buyer, said: “Our customers told us how much they appreciated the great value of our set menu at Christmas and asked us if we could bring it back at other times of the year.
"We’re pleased to be doing just that and offering a great value two course meal for just £8.99 - plus a drink. As it can be used alongside our Kids Eat Free offer it means the whole family can benefit.”
The Kids Eat Free offer which allows customers to get a free kids meal with every adult meal costing £4.49 or more can be claimed alongside the new deal.
