York Police say they arrested a suspect after numerous reports from members of the public about a group of people in the city centre hitting passers by with an artificial rose bush.

A police spokesman said: "The group were quickly located by officers from the Neighbourhood Policing team and it became shockingly apparent that the group thought this behaviour was a great joke."

"It was no joke to the innocent passers-by who were hit with this object, it was no joke to the families and children who had to observe this behaviour, and it was no joke when the perpetrator was promptly arrested and taken to the cells at Fulford.

"York is a busy and vibrant city centre on a weekend and while the majority of visitors to the city centre are respectful of other people, there are a small minority who get carried away and their behaviour won’t be tolerated.

"I would like to thank the members of the public who took the time to call us about this behaviour which enabled our officers to quickly locate and deal with the suspects."