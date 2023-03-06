Costa Coffee, which has 14 cafes and concessions across York, including outlets in Parliament Street, Museum Street, Blossom Street and Wigginton Road is giving all its 16,000 UK employees the pay bump.

It's the third time in a year the chain, which is owned by Coca-Cola Co (KO.N), has raised wages which will go up between 6.1 per cent and 7.3 per cent from April 1.

It said base pay rates for baristas will increase from £10 an hour to at least £10.70 an hour, whilst more experienced "barista maestros" will see an uplift from £10.53 to at least £11.23 pounds per hour.

Read next:

Founded in London by Italian brothers Sergio and Bruno Costa in 1971, Costa Coffee has cafes in 45 countries around the world, with more than 2,800 coffee shops in the UK & Ireland and more than 1,100 globally.

In 2011, Costa Coffee purchased Coffee Nation, which is now Costa Express.