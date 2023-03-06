According to the spokesman the invitation was received via email and the Duke and Duchess were "yet to confirm whether they planned to attend".

The spokesman said: "I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the Coronation.

"An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."

Good Morning Britain, Chief Correspondent, Richard Gaisford, said: "Either way it is going to create headlines.

"Either they stay at home in California and create more friction with the family and be seen to be disrespecting the new King.

"Or they come and put themselves right at the heart of an institution they've both been so critical of, of late."

"The whole world will be watching."

Newsweek Chief Royal Correspondent, Jack Royston, said he wasn't surprised an invitation had been sent to the Duke and Duchess adding it was "the right thing to do".

However, Mr Royston said if the pair did make the trip from the US, they wouldn't receive the warmest of receptions.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, he said: "I think they're basically just going to be shoved in a corner, sidelined and certain members of the Royal Family won't look them in the eye, won't want to speak to them, and will ignore them."

When asked if he thought Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would attend King Charles III's Coronation, Mr Royston said the current circumstances surrounding Frogmore Cottage could hold the answer.

He said: "Initially, my gut instinct is they wouldn't.

"However, all this discussion about Frogmore Cottage, to which they're losing, they have been given until early summer.

"So initially they were going to lose it before the Coronation, and now they're going to lose it after the Coronation which does suggest some negotiation directed at them attending."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were last week asked to “vacate” their UK home - Frogmore Cottage - just weeks after Harry’s book Spare was released.

King Charles III’s coronation

Details were revealed earlier this year about the King’s coronation.

Taking place from Saturday, May 6 to Monday, May 8, the celebrations will include a concert at Windsor Castle and a balcony appearance at Buckingham Palace.

👑 Communities across the UK will be encouraged to come together to celebrate the Coronation with events including Big Lunches, volunteering days and a concert in the grounds of Windsor Castle which will be open to a public ballot. — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 21, 2023

The coronation of the King and Queen Consort will take place at Westminster Abbey on the Saturday morning, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Is there a Bank Holiday for King Charles III Coronation?





The Government has confirmed that there will be an additional bank holiday to mark the coronation of the King.

Downing Street has said the holiday will fall on Monday, May 8 following the King’s Coronation at Westminster Abbey two days earlier on Saturday, May 6.

The bank holiday will take place across the UK.