The quiz, Ten To The Top will be hosted by broadcaster Gary Davis who will be presenting the mid-morning show until new host Vernon Kay takes over in May.

Ten To The Top will premier today, Monday, March 6 with the BBC saying it's an “accumulator quiz where it pays to answer the questions correctly in order”.

Adding: “Ten To The Top will test our listeners’ music knowledge as they battle for pop supremacy.”

In the new quiz, players will be asked 10 questions about pop music, with the first question worth one point, and the second question worth two points, all the way up to 10.

But, if a question is incorrect, the value of the following question goes back to one point and the accumulator begins again.

The BBC also shared that each contestant will have a joker to play on one question which will earn them double points if answered correctly, and the player with the most points wins a smart speaker.

The new quiz comes after veteran Scottish radio presenter Bruce, left the station after he signed off from his final Radio 2 show on Friday, March 3.

After announcing his departure, Bruce shared he would be moving to Bauer’s Greatest Hits Radio in April to present a new mid-morning show, taking with him the PopMaster game.