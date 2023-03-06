Slingsby Sports and Social Club, located on the edge of the Howardian Hills area in Ryedale, will be holding a 24-hour darts marathon and world record attempt on March 11 and 12 as part of its crowdfunding and fundraising efforts.

Darts will be thrown from 9am on March 11 continuously until 9am the following day - with an attempt being made to set the world record for the most points scored by a team in 24 hours on a Yorkshire doubles dart board.

A spokesperson for the club said: "Are you a local darts team or enthusiastic darts player? Do you have a group of friends or work colleagues who would like to take part? Have you always wanted to try darts and never had the chance? This event is for everyone."

If you or your team would like to take part, contact club chairman Paul Hogarth on slingsbysportsclub@gmail.com for more details.

"Alternatively, do come and join us to support the darts players, have a drink and see the facilities and the club’s plans for the future," the spokesperson added.

You can also support the club on its online donation page at: bit.ly/3kIPT6l