Specially trained officers were out talking to members of the public yesterday (March 5) as part of Project Servator or 'unpredictable policing' which launched in North Yorkshire nearly five years ago.

A police spokesman said: "A huge thank you to British Transport Police for working so closely with us on deployment.

"Our specially trained officers deploy at anytime, in any weather and can pop up anywhere. If you see us out and about, please come and say hello. We can tell you all about the work we do and how you can help."

Police Project Servator officers outside York Minster in York city centre (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

Police say the scheme is a mix of "unpredictable and highly visible" deployments, plain clothes work, and work with businesses, community organisations and the public, and the scheme has since been adopted by other forces around the country.

Deployments can pop up anywhere, any time, in any weather, and include highly visible policing supported by a range of resources that can include CCTV, armed police officers, police dogs, automatic number plate recognition, mounted police, plain clothed officers and air support - including drones.