Humberside Police want help to find 39-year-old Andrew who was last seen in Bridlington at about 1am on Saturday (March 4).

Police have not released Andrew's last name, but say: "Andrew is 5 foot 9 inches tall, of slim build, and was last seen wearing a black and red sports top, black polo shirt, black coat with fur hood, blue jeans and black trainers.

"If you’ve seen him please call 101 and quote log 299 of 05/03."