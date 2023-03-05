A CAR has been badly damaged by fire in a village pub's car park.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said a crew from Acomb was sent to Nun Monkton, between York and Knaresborough, at 12.49pm today.
On arrival at the village pub car park, they found a VW Golf well alight.
They extinguished the fire and dampened down the surrounding area using a hose reel jet and wearing breathing apparatus.
Crews also gave advice to the owner of the vehicle.
The cause of the fire was believed to be due to an electrical fault.
