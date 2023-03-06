The 250-berth marina on riverside land at Bishopthorpe would meet huge pent-up demand for berths on the river and create 30 permanent jobs, says the business behind the proposals, The Boatyard.

Co-owner Peter Mandy said it would 'breathe new life' into the village as well as provide extra facilities for residents and local sports clubs, and a boost for tourism.

He said there would also be a permanent camp site for scouts and guides, and a designated field for dog walkers.

Land would be given to sports clubs to extend the village's tennis court and bowling green, and extra off-street parking made available to the tennis and bowling clubs, and users of allotments in the area.

He said existing moorings on the river would be tidied up and all berths would be made 'river authority compliant.'

The plans had been presented to Bishopthorpe Parish Council and he hoped to gain the backing of residents and businesses before a planning application was submitted to City of York Council.

He said: "There are virtually no moorings left in York. We get so many phone calls from people asking for berths for their boats, so this will help meet that demand.

"Also, by enhancing the existing site, we hope to bring more people into the area and boost the local economy."

He added that there were plans for a two-way road into the marina site from Acaster Lane, with access barred from Ferry Lane, meaning a reduction in traffic with drivers only using it to go to Bosuns Restaurant.

"Also, as the marina sits in a hollow, it will not be visible from Acaster Lane."

Mr Mandy said the public footpath along the side of the river would be maintained, with a bridge to gain access over the water inlet to the marina, and he said the marina would assist during flooding on the Ouse.

He said this would be York's second marina, coming in addition to a similarly sized existing one on the other side of the river downstream at Naburn.

He said there were mixed feelings in the village about the proposals, with some for and some against, but he was waiting for a report on the results of a village survey, due shortly.

Some residents have posted their concerns about the marina on Bishopthorpe's community page on Facebook, saying they would be unhappy about a loss of public open space and hoped toilet pump out facilities would be provided so none of the boats would discharge waste into the river.

But another said he thought the development would be 'very good for the village,' and was confident villagers' concerns could be allayed.