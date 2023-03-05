The four-storey, 188 bedroom hotel is being built on the site of the former Carpetright store on the corner of Foss Islands Road and Layerthorpe for Premier Inn, the chain which features comedian Sir Lenny Henry in its adverts. .

It will be the company's sixth hotel in York.

It will feature air source heat pumps, heat recovery ventilation, LED lighting, photovoltaic cells, and six electric car charging points, to ensure the carbon footprint of the building is kept to a minimum.

The hotel will have a restaurant and bar, and create 55 jobs, council planners were told in 2021 when they approved the scheme.

Councillors were told that the Premier Inn in Blossom Street is usually 98 per cent fully booked.

Premier Inn's website makes it clear why it wants so many hotels in York, saying of the city: "Whether you’re heading there for a city break or a big event, you’re in for a treat. York is just so pretty!

"No matter where you’re staying, you won’t go far without tripping over some historical landmark, from Roman ruins to a whole street full of well-preserved medieval buildings."