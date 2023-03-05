Several police vehicles and officers descended on Cemetery Road at just after noon.

An officer said they were involved in a pro-active operation against 'county lines.'

The National Crime Agency says County Lines is where illegal drugs are transported from one area to another, often across police and local authority boundaries, usually by children or vulnerable people who are coerced into it by gangs.

"The ‘County Line’ is the mobile phone line used to take the orders of drugs," it says.

North Yorkshire Police has repeatedly taken action against county lines drug gangs, saying drug use has serious implications for people’s health and the quality of life for communities, and the force will not tolerate it.